Yet another storm approaches Los Angeles area

| Photo courtesy of PxHere (CC0)

Yet another powerful storm was bearing down on the Southland Monday, promising potentially heavy rain across the region beginning early Tuesday and lingering into early Wednesday.

Coastal and valley areas could get between 2 and 4 inches of rain during the storm, with some areas possibly receiving up to 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Mountains and foothills could potentially get up to 8 inches of rain, with most areas receiving between 3 and 6.

The mountains and foothills will receive the highest rates of rain, possibly between a half-inch and 1 inch per hour.

“Confidence is fairly high that this storm will bring significant widespread heavy rainfall to the region,” according to the NWS. “In fact, it will be a big surprise if it does not do so.”

The storm is the latest in what has been a series of “atmospheric river” events to douse the state and Southland. Forecasters said flood watches may be issued in Los Angeles County mountains depending how the storm develops as it approaches.

While rain is likely to start falling in the pre-dawn hours in Los Angeles County, the brunt of the storm is expected to hit the area late Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night.

“There will likely be widespread and significant roadway flooding across the region from this storm, but there may also be more significant flooding, with mud and debris flows, rock slides, and some flooding of creeks and rivers,” according to the NWS.

Although the storm will be particularly wet, forecasters said the snow level will remain above 8,000 feet, with little to no accumulations anticipated.

Los Angeles County mountains and the Antelope Valley will likely see some strong winds during the storm, with 30 to 50 mph winds gusting up to 60 mph. The rest of the area will likely see winds in the 20 to 40 mph range.

Dry weather is expected to return Wednesday night through Thursday night, with another smaller system sliding into the area by Friday and lasting into the weekend, although the bulk of that storm will likely remain to the north, resulting in a mostly dry but cool weekend.