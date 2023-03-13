fbpx Authorities seek public's help identifying hospital patient
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Health / Authorities seek public’s help identifying hospital patient

Authorities seek public’s help identifying hospital patient

Health Mar 13, 2023
| Photo courtesy of LAC+USC Medical Center
by
share with

An unidentified female patient has been hospitalized at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center since Friday, and authorities Monday reached out to the public for help identifying the woman.

The patient was described as a 5-foot-3-inch-tall woman, possibly 35 years old, weighing 138 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The patient was found on South Ditman Avenue and Olympic Boulevard in East Los Angeles, according to the hospital.

Anyone with with information about the patient was urged to contact social worker Daisy Rivera at the LAC+USC Medical Department of Social Work at 323-409-3754.

More from Health

Health Mar 13, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County adds 28 additional COVID-related deaths by
Health Mar 11, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease by
Health Mar 10, 2023
share with
LA County eases some COVID rules as emergency orders end by
Health Mar 09, 2023
share with
Orange County’s COVID-19 numbers remain steady by
Health Mar 09, 2023
share with
Nonprofit opens mental health clinic for veterans in Torrance by
covid patient, nurses, doctors, doctor, nurse, hospital
Health Mar 08, 2023
share with
LA County COVID: 901 new cases, hospitalization numbers spike by
More
Skip to content