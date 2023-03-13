Authorities seek public’s help identifying hospital patient

An unidentified female patient has been hospitalized at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center since Friday, and authorities Monday reached out to the public for help identifying the woman.
The patient was described as a 5-foot-3-inch-tall woman, possibly 35 years old, weighing 138 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The patient was found on South Ditman Avenue and Olympic Boulevard in East Los Angeles, according to the hospital.
Anyone with with information about the patient was urged to contact social worker Daisy Rivera at the LAC+USC Medical Department of Social Work at 323-409-3754.