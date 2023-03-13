fbpx Charges dropped against school counselor accused of sex abuse
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / Charges dropped against school counselor accused of sex abuse

Charges dropped against school counselor accused of sex abuse

Riverside County Mar 13, 2023
law and justice
| Photo courtesy of Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash
by
share with

All charges were dropped Monday against a retired school guidance counselor in Banning who had been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a female student several decades ago.

Ruben Rico Franco, 64, was arrested in December following a Banning Police Department investigation that spanned nearly two years.

Franco was charged with four counts of forcible lewd acts on a child, three counts each of oral copulation of a minor and sexual penetration of a child, and one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, also known as statutory rape.

Franco had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing at the Banning Justice Center Monday. But before his case could be assigned to a courtroom, prosecutors informed Riverside County Superior Court Judge Mark Singerton that they wished to drop the criminal complaint and have all charges against Franco dismissed, according to court minutes.

There was no further explanation provided in the minutes.

Singerton accepted the motion and dismissed the charges, ordering Franco immediately released from custody at the Smith Correctional Facility, where he had been held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Singerton also terminated the criminal protective order that had been activated in January on behalf of the woman who had made the allegations.

Investigators had alleged the sexual abuse began in 1995, when the woman, whose name was not disclosed, was 10 years old, and continued until 1999.

The specific circumstances were not disclosed.

A police statement indicated that Franco made initial contact with the student at the campus, which wasn’t named, and thereafter had multiple encounters with her. He was in his 30s at the time and has since retired.

The woman, now in her 30s, approached police in February 2021 to report the alleged acts.

It was unclear why the investigation did not conclude until early December 2022, when the defendant was taken into custody.

Franco has no documented prior felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County.

More from Riverside County

Education Mar 11, 2023
share with
Lawmaker seeks to change rules on what teachers can tell parents by
Politics Mar 10, 2023
share with
Attorney says new video could help Capitol breach defendants by
Crime Mar 10, 2023
share with
Corona Police Department releases annual statistical report by
Crime Mar 08, 2023
share with
Woman charged with distributing concentrated cannabis to kids by
Riverside County Mar 08, 2023
share with
4 dogs maul man to death at Jurupa Valley property by
Education Mar 07, 2023
share with
Prizes announced for this year’s Riverside County science fair by
More
Skip to content