Non-profit ‘Grow Monrovia’ hosting fundraising event to save local oak woodland

| Photo courtesy of User:Anlace/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

A fundraising event has been organized by the non-profit, Grow Monrovia, along with neighbors in the cities of Bradbury and Monrovia, to raise awareness and funds to save the oak woodland on the border of both cities.

This tree-lined shady area is threatened by a road-widening project that is unnecessary and opposed by many local citizens. The fundraiser will raise money to save and preserve the oak woodland for future generations.

Oak woodlands are home to a diverse array of plant species and animals including bears, deer, foxes, and birds, and provide essential habitat for this wildlife. Oaks also play an important role in maintaining the local ecosystem and mitigating the effects of climate change. Despite widespread opposition, the proposed road widening project threatens to destroy this valuable natural resource.

The fundraising event will feature environmental speakers, live music, food and drinks, and a silent auction with a variety of items generously donated by local businesses and individuals. All proceeds from the event will go towards funding efforts to save the oak woodlands and stop the road widening project.

“This is a critical moment for our community”, said one of the organizers. “We cannot stand by and watch as our precious natural resources are destroyed for no good reason. We need to come together and take action to protect the oak woodlands and preserve them for future generations.”

The fundraiser will take place on March 25 between 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. at 1034 Wildrose Ave. This location borders the woodlands threatened with destruction. The event is free, and food tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event. Come and support this worthwhile cause. We also encourage concerned citizens of Bradbury and Monrovia to write letters of opposition to their respective city councils.

For more information about the fundraising event and how to get involved in the effort to save the oak woodlands, please contact Grow Monrovia at info@growmonrovia.org. Also, see their GoFundMe site at https://www.gofundme.com/f/Wildrose.