Downey police officer involved in head-on collision; 2 injured
A head-on collision Monday between a Downey police SUV and a civilian sedan left an officer and the other motorist injured, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 1:45 a.m. at Lakewood Boulevard and Columbia Way, according to the Downey Police Department.
Video from the scene showed heavy front-end damage to both the police SUV and a white sedan, with air bags deployed in both vehicles and Downey firefighters removing an injured man from the car.
The officer was on duty at the time of the crash, police said.
“The officer and the 25-year-old male driver of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and are in stable condition,” police said in a statement.
Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted.
Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call Downey police at 562-904-2342.