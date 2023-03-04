fbpx Gasoline average steadily creeps toward $5 in LA, Orange counties
Gasoline average steadily creeps toward $5 in LA, Orange counties

Business Mar 04, 2023
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 31st consecutive day Saturday, increasing 1.8 cents to $4.932, its highest amount since Dec. 2.

The average price is 9.3 cents more than one week ago and 19.1 cents higher than one month ago, but 22 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.562 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average gasoline price rose for the 26th time in the last 31 days, increasing 1.7 cents to $4.903, its highest amount since Nov. 29. It is 9.6 cents more than one week ago and 31.4 cents higher than one month ago, but 23.2 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.556 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The rising prices are the result of reduced supply caused by refinery maintenance and breakdowns, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average gasoline price rose for the fourth consecutive day following a run of 29 decreases in 31 days, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $3.399. It is 2.6 cents more than one week ago, but 8.3 cents less than one month ago and 43.8 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.617 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

