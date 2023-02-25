fbpx LA County average gasoline price increases for 24th straight day
Home / News / Business / LA County average gasoline price increases for 24th straight day

Business Feb 25, 2023
A gasoline truck replenishes a gas station's underground tanks. | Photo courtesy of Rennett Stowe/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose two-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.839, its 24th consecutive increase.

The average gasoline price has increased 27.5 cents over the past 24 days, including four-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It’s the highest it’s been since Dec. 5, and is 4.1 cents more than one week ago, 29.5 cents higher than one month ago, but nine-tenths of a cent less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.657 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

A run of 21 increases in 23 days to the Orange County average price ended when it was unchanged Saturday, remaining at $4.807. It is 4.4 cents more than one week ago and 32.3 cents higher than one month ago, but 2 cents less than one year ago.

The Orange County average gasoline price has dropped $1.652 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the 26th time in 28 days, decreasing 1.2 cents to $3.373. It has dropped 13.7 cents over the past 28 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday.

The national average gasoline price is 4.4 cents less than one week ago, 10.8 cents lower than one month ago and 19.9 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.643 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

