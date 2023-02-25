fbpx Thousands without electricity because of intense winter storm
Thousands without electricity because of intense winter storm

Thousands without electricity because of intense winter storm

LA County Feb 25, 2023
| Photo courtesy of F. Muhammad/Pixabay
by
Thousands of Southland residents are suffering power outages Saturday as a historic winter storm pummels the area, and some customers might not have their electricity restored until late Saturday or Sunday, utility officials said.

Both the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Southern California Edison were reporting multiple large outages that began Friday. DWP outages Saturday included one in East Hollywood affecting over 2,300 customers, one in Hollywood affecting more than 1,600 customers, one in Los Feliz affecting over 1,000 customers, and one in Toluca Lake affecting 874 customers, along with smaller scattered outages across Los Angeles County.

The utility estimated that power would be restored by 10 p.m. in Toluca Lake, by 10:30 in East Hollywood, by 11 p.m. in Hollywood and by midnight in Los Feliz.

Several hundred customers were also without power in North Hollywood, Valley Village and Studio City, with restoration not anticipated until much later Saturday.

SCE’s outage map showed 48 electricity outages affecting more than 12,000 customers in Los Angeles County as of 9:15 a.m. Saturday, and 11 outages in Orange County affecting more than 600 customers.

“Under current conditions, customers experiencing outages should expect crews to respond between 12-24 hours from the time the outages are reported,” the LADWP tweeted at 9:44 p.m. Friday. “Restoration may take longer depending on field conditions. TY for your understanding. Our crew won’t stop until all are restored.”

Updated Feb. 25, 2023, 9:21 a.m.

share with
