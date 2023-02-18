fbpx Teen girl last seen with 22-year-old man goes missing in Rosemead
Teen girl last seen with 22-year-old man goes missing in Rosemead

Teen girl last seen with 22-year-old man goes missing in Rosemead

Missing Feb 18, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
A 17-year-old girl who authorities said is a high-functioning autistic and has depression was reported missing Saturday after she was last seen with a 22-year-old man in Rosemead.

Whitney Kay Martin was last seen at a bus stop on the corner of Grove Avenue and Valley Boulevard at 3 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

Whitney is Asian, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 203 pounds, has shoulder length black hair with a blue stud nose ring in her left nostril, brown eyes and multiple scars on lower left forearm. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with blue lettering and blue jeans, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Whitney or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestopper.org.

