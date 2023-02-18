Lake Cahuilla park to host Veterans Fishing Day Trout Derby

Lake Cahuilla. | Photo courtesy of Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District

The second Veterans Fishing Day Trout Derby featuring an adults and children’s division with various prizes will begin Saturday at the Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park.

Registration for the event, organized by Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and the Fourth District Veterans Cabinet is set to open at 6:15 a.m., which will be followed by the fishing derby from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the last fish measurement due by 11:30 a.m., according to a statement from Perez. Winners will be announced at noon.

Derby organizers recommend attendees to fill out a pre-registration at http://bit.ly/veteransfishingderby.

“The Veterans Fishing Derby is a great event that comes together with the involvement of local veterans’ organizations to support veterans,” Perez said. “For many valley residents, it is also an opportunity for them to make their first visit to Lake Cahuilla and see this beautiful place here in our valley.”

Veterans, military, and people in their vehicle will get free admission into the park to fish and their derby fee will be waived, Perez said. The general public can pay $10 at the gate to enter the lake and $5 to compete in the derby for prizes in the fishing tournament.

Attendees over the age of 16 interested in fishing must have a fishing license, which is not sold at the park, but is available from local retailers and online, according to Perez.

The trout-only derby winners in adult and children’s divisions will be determined by length — the grand prize will be a stay and play hotel and golf package for Fantasy Springs Casino, Perez said. Other prizes include Palm Springs Aerial Tramway tickets, gas cards, gas prizes, fishing merchandise and skateboards.

“This was a major hit when we last had it and, being in one of the best times of the year to have a trout derby, we look forward to the veterans and the community enjoying a great experience of fishing once again this Saturday,” Perez said.

He additionally recommended that attendees take cash, sunblock, a hat, personal shade, chairs, fishing gear, a fishing license, unopened bait and water for the day.