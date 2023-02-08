fbpx Los Angeles County COVID-19 hospitalizations spike upward
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Health / Los Angeles County COVID-19 hospitalizations spike upward

Los Angeles County COVID-19 hospitalizations spike upward

Health Feb 08, 2023
covid patient, nurses, doctors, doctor, nurse, hospital
| Photo courtesy of Hospital CLINÍC/Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
by
share with

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals jumped back over 700 Wednesday, while health officials reported 1,105 new COVID-19 infections and 18 more virus-related deaths.

The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,684,945.

The daily case numbers released by the LA County Department of Public Health are undercounts of actual COVID-19 activity, due to people who use at-home tests and don’t report the results, and others who don’t test at all.

With 18 more fatalities, the county’s overall virus-related death toll rose to 35,386.

The majority of those who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension.

According to state figures, there were 773 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals as of Wednesday, up sharply from 692 on Tuesday. Of those patients, 76 were being treated in intensive care units, down from 83 a day earlier.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 5.9% as of Wednesday, roughly the same rate as the past week.

Masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities in the county, and for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at businesses where they are required by the owner. Masks are strongly recommended for high-risk individuals, and for people riding public transit.

More from Health

Health Feb 08, 2023
share with
LA County to make doula services more accessible by
Health Feb 07, 2023
share with
LA County records over 1,100 more COVID infections, 14 fatalities by
Business Feb 07, 2023
share with
Riverside board tentatively OKs wage Increases for caregivers by
Health Feb 06, 2023
share with
LA County COVID: 30 deaths, 2,201 infections over 3-day period by
Health Feb 03, 2023
share with
Despite ‘low’ virus activity, LA County advises COVID vigilance by
Health Feb 02, 2023
share with
LA County reports 1,354 new COVID cases, 707 hospitalizations by
More
Skip to content