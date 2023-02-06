Authorities seek public’s help finding man missing in Bellflower area

Authorities sought the public’s help Monday in finding a missing 34-year-old man who frequents the Bellflower area and hasn’t been heard from since Jan. 16.
Frederick Duane Stafford II is described as Black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a gray jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Stafford’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit at 323-890-5500.