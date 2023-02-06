fbpx Authorities seek public's help finding man missing in Bellflower area
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Authorities seek public’s help finding man missing in Bellflower area

Authorities seek public’s help finding man missing in Bellflower area

Missing Feb 06, 2023
missing, bellflower
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities sought the public’s help Monday in finding a missing 34-year-old man who frequents the Bellflower area and hasn’t been heard from since Jan. 16.

Frederick Duane Stafford II is described as Black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a gray jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Stafford’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit at 323-890-5500.

More from Missing

Missing Feb 06, 2023
share with
Woman with bipolar disorder reported missing in Rosemead by
LA County Feb 04, 2023
share with
12-year-old boy goes missing in Lancaster by
missing, toddler, lancaster
LA County Feb 04, 2023
share with
Toddler reported missing, last seen in Lancaster by
missing, lancaster
LA County Feb 04, 2023
share with
Woman reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster by
missing, west valinda, dementia
Missing Feb 03, 2023
share with
Authorities seek public’s help finding missing man with dementia by
san pedro, missing
Los Angeles Feb 02, 2023
share with
Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in San Pedro by
More
Skip to content