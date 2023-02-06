‘Knock at the Cabin’ opens with $14.2M, topples ‘Avatar’ sequel
M. Night Shyamalan’s home-invasion thriller “Knock at the Cabin” has dislodged “Avatar: The Way of Water” from the top of the box office charts, opening with $14.2 million this weekend, according to film industry estimates released Sunday.
James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009 blockbuster had been the top-grossing film in North America for the last seven weeks. Despite its No. 1 spot, “Knock at the Cabin” recorded the lowest-grossing North American opening of any film directed by Shyamalan.
“80 for Brady,” starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, opened in second place with $12.5 million Friday through Sunday at theaters in the United States and Canada, Comscore reported.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” was third with $10.8 million, and has now grossed more than $636 million domestically and over $2.1 billion globally.
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” was fourth with $7.9 million in its seventh week in theaters, followed by “BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas,” which opened with $5.1 million.
Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “A Man Called Otto” ($4.1 million), “M3GAN” ($3.8 million), “Missing” ($3.7 million), “The Chosen Season 3 Finale” ($3.6 million) and “Pathaan” ($2.7 million).
This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $76.99 million. The year-to-date total is $679.7 million — an increase of 53% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.