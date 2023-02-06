fbpx 'Knock at the Cabin' film opens with $14.2M, topples 'Avatar' sequel
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / ‘Knock at the Cabin’ opens with $14.2M, topples ‘Avatar’ sequel

‘Knock at the Cabin’ opens with $14.2M, topples ‘Avatar’ sequel

The Industry Feb 06, 2023
M. Night Shyamalan. | Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)
by
share with

M. Night Shyamalan’s home-invasion thriller “Knock at the Cabin” has dislodged “Avatar: The Way of Water” from the top of the box office charts, opening with $14.2 million this weekend, according to film industry estimates released Sunday.

James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009 blockbuster had been the top-grossing film in North America for the last seven weeks. Despite its No. 1 spot, “Knock at the Cabin” recorded the lowest-grossing North American opening of any film directed by Shyamalan.

“80 for Brady,” starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, opened in second place with $12.5 million Friday through Sunday at theaters in the United States and Canada, Comscore reported.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” was third with $10.8 million, and has now grossed more than $636 million domestically and over $2.1 billion globally.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” was fourth with $7.9 million in its seventh week in theaters, followed by “BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas,” which opened with $5.1 million.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “A Man Called Otto” ($4.1 million), “M3GAN” ($3.8 million), “Missing” ($3.7 million), “The Chosen Season 3 Finale” ($3.6 million) and “Pathaan” ($2.7 million).

This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $76.99 million. The year-to-date total is $679.7 million — an increase of 53% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.

More from The Industry

Los Angeles Feb 06, 2023
share with
Schwarzenegger has traffic collision with bicyclist in West LA by
Los Angeles Feb 06, 2023
share with
Beyoncé wins 4 Grammys for all-time winningest artist record by
Los Angeles Feb 03, 2023
share with
Oscar-, Tony-nominated actress Melinda Dillon dies at 83 by
Business Feb 03, 2023
share with
‘Ginny & Georgia’ tops Nielsen streaming ratings by
Los Angeles Feb 02, 2023
share with
Grammy Awards show to include celebration of 50 years of hip hop by
Music Feb 01, 2023
share with
Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood among Grammy Awards performers by
More
Skip to content