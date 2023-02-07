UCLA students on alert after robbery, kidnapping attempt on campus

UCLA students were urged to be on alert Tuesday as police continued searching for a suspect who tried to rob and possibly kidnap three students in campus parking garages.

According to UCLA police, the first attack occurred around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Parking Structure 1. The man demanded money, attempted to kidnap the victim, held her hands together and refused to let go. The suspect claimed he had a gun, but the victim did not actually see a weapon, police said.

That victim managed to elude the suspect, who approached two other people around 6:45 p.m. Sunday near Parking Structure 7 “and committed similar acts,” police said.

“In both cases, victims were able to pull away from (the) suspect and leave the area,” according to police.

One of the victims in Parking Structure 7 suffered scratches to a hand in the encounter, police said.

The suspect was described only as a man between 25 and 40 years old, about 5-foot-10 with a slim build and short dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with white lettering and light blue jeans.

During the second attack, the suspect was last seen with a red or orange blanket.

UCLA police urged students to always be alert and aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to police. Police also suggested that students avoid poorly lit or deserted areas when walking at night, and take advantage of the university’s Safe Ride Service and evening escort service.