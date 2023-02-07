Janet Jackson to open Hollywood Bowl summer season

Janet Jackson. | Photo courtesy of LA Phil

Janet Jackson will open the Hollywood Bowl’s summer season, which will also include appearances by The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang and Village People, along with an array of jazz, R&B, soul and classical performances, the Los Angeles Philharmonic announced Tuesday.

“As we look to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl, I am honored and excited to share a season which, to me, speaks of a beautiful future ahead,” LA Phil Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel said in a statement. “From timeless music by Mendelssohn, de Falla and Verdi, to modern-day classics by John Williams and Duke Ellington, to the soul-filling sounds of our Pan-American Music Initiative, to the singular energy of Café Tacvba, each of these programs takes us on the kind of magic journey that can only begin at the Bowl.”

Janet Jackson’s opening night performance will be June 10, also featuring rapper Ludacris and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, YOLA.

Other featured performances during the season will be the Beach Boys during the annual Fourth of July fireworks shows, a July 14-15 stint by Kool & The Gang and Village People, a July 16 double-bill of Sparks and They Might Be Giants, and a 90th birthday celebration for Quincy Jones on July 28-29.

Other acts gracing the iconic stage will include Culture Club, Louis Tomlinson, Air Supply, Michael Bolton, Charlie Wilson, Joe Bonamassa, Gladys Knight, Buddy Guy and Maxwell.

Oscar-winning composer John Williams will return to the Bowl again July 7-9 for his annual “Maestro of the Movies” performances, featuring works from his career including “Star Wars,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Jaws.”

The Bowl will also play host to several film screenings with live musical accompaniment. This year’s slate includes “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” on June 24, “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” on Sept. 1-2, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” on Aug. 3.

Also returning will be the popular “Sound of Music” sing-along, hosted by Melissa Peterman, on Sept. 16.

Arsenio Hall will host the two-day Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival June 17-18, featuring an array of the genre’s best, curated by Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington. Among those set to perform are Leon Bridges, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Poncho Sanchez, Butcher Brown and Andrew Gouché.

On Aug. 27, Morris Day & The Time will take the sage with Dave Koz.

Full details of the summer season and ticking information is available online at hollywoodbowl.com.