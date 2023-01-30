Police seek help finding missing teenager last seen in Burbank

Terrence King Jr., 16, went missing in Burbank and was last seen in the 1500 block of Scott Road. | Photo courtesy of the Burbank Police Department

Burbank police reached out to the public Monday for help locating a 16-year-old boy who left home without saying where he was going, and has yet to return.

Police said Terrance King Jr. left his home in the 1500 block of Scott Road around 6 p.m. Friday “and did not say where he was going.”

The teen does not have a cell phone or family in the area, police said. However, detectives were able to speak with King on the phone, but he refused to disclose his location.

King is described as Black, 5-foot-7, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a short-sleeve shirt, according to police.

Anyone with information about King’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3000.