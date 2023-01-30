fbpx Police seek help finding missing teenager last seen in Burbank
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Police seek help finding missing teenager last seen in Burbank

Police seek help finding missing teenager last seen in Burbank

Missing Jan 30, 2023
missing
Terrence King Jr., 16, went missing in Burbank and was last seen in the 1500 block of Scott Road. | Photo courtesy of the Burbank Police Department
by
share with

Burbank police reached out to the public Monday for help locating a 16-year-old boy who left home without saying where he was going, and has yet to return.

Police said Terrance King Jr. left his home in the 1500 block of Scott Road around 6 p.m. Friday “and did not say where he was going.”

The teen does not have a cell phone or family in the area, police said. However, detectives were able to speak with King on the phone, but he refused to disclose his location.

King is described as Black, 5-foot-7, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a short-sleeve shirt, according to police.

Anyone with information about King’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3000.

More from Missing

missing, temple city, pasadena
Missing Jan 28, 2023
share with
23-year-old man with learning disability goes missing in Temple City by
missing, rosemead, bipolar
Missing Jan 27, 2023
share with
SGV missing: 22-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder by
missing, South LA
Los Angeles Jan 24, 2023
share with
Found: Woman reported missing in South Los Angeles by
missing, santa clarita
LA County Jan 24, 2023
share with
Missing: Man suffering from depression last seen in Santa Clarita by
missing, compton, hollywood
LA County Jan 24, 2023
share with
LASD seeks public’s help in finding man missing for over a month by
LA County Jan 23, 2023
share with
LASD seeks public’s help locating man missing since September by
More
Skip to content