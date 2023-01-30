fbpx LA Mayor Bass announces deputy mayors for public safety, housing
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / LA Mayor Bass announces deputy mayors for public safety, housing

LA Mayor Bass announces deputy mayors for public safety, housing

Politics Jan 30, 2023
Jenna Hornstock and Guillermo Cepedes. | Photos courtesy of Jenna Hornstock/Facebook and the city of Oakland
by
share with

Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors Monday as she continues to build her administration.

Guillermo Cespedes will serve as deputy mayor of community safety, and Jenna Hornstock will be deputy mayor of housing.

Cespedes currently serves as head of the Department of Violence Prevention for the city of Oakland. He previously led former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa’s Office of Gang Reduction. Cespedes will establish the Office of Community Safety, which will be aimed at preventing and reducing crime.

Hornstock, a member of the city’s planning commission and deputy director of planning and land use at the Southern California Association of Governments, will be in charge of the housing portfolio. Hornstock has also worked at LA Metro and the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency.

“These innovative and experienced leaders will help move our city forward in ways that will improve the quality of life for all Angelenos,” Bass said.

Last week, Bass announced three other deputy mayors and three directors. She thanked the previous deputy mayors from the Garcetti administration who had stayed on during the transition period.

More from Politics

Politics Jan 30, 2023
share with
Riverside Mayor Lock Dawson gives State of the City Address by
LA County Jan 30, 2023
share with
Portantino, Feuer join race for Schiff’s congressional seat by
Health Jan 30, 2023
share with
The tests are vital. But Congress decided that regulation is not. by
Orange County Jan 28, 2023
share with
GOP National Committee, meeting in OC, reelects McDaniel chair by
eviction notice
Business Jan 27, 2023
share with
LA Council OKs 1-month grace period for tenants behind on rent by
Business Jan 27, 2023
share with
LA council to explore citywide master leasing for affordable housing by
More
Skip to content