Nephew of Michael Jackson to portray King of Pop on big screen

The Industry Jan 30, 2023
Jaafar Jackson. | Photo by Jourdynn Jackson courtesy of Antoine Fuqua/Instagram
When an ambitious biopic about Michael Jackson hits theaters, the King of Pop will be portrayed by his 26-year-old nephew Jaafar, distributor Lionsgate announced Monday.

With the news official, Jaafar Jackson, a son of Michael Jackson’s brother Jermaine, posted photos of himself on Twitter in character as his uncle.

“I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life,” he wrote. “To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

Antoine Fuqua will direct the film, titled simply “Michael.” Fuqua also posted photos of Jaafar Jackson on social media, and described the film as “the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop.”

Graham King, who produced “Bohemian Rhapsody,” will produce the film. He said in a statement that Jaafar “organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” making him the clear choice to portray his uncle.

The film, being shot this year, has the support of the late singer’s estate. Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson, said in a statement that Jaafar “embodies my son.”

“It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers,” she said.

