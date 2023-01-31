fbpx Fatal 3-car crash in Koreatown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / Fatal 3-car crash in Koreatown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Fatal 3-car crash in Koreatown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Los Angeles Jan 31, 2023
A three-vehicle crash in Koreatown left a man dead and three other people injured Tuesday.

The collision occurred about 1:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers learned that a vehicle traveling south on Hoover Street crashed into a car traveling on Olympic Boulevard, causing the second vehicle to crash into a third car, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, Lomeli said. Authorities withheld the name of the man, believed to have been in his 40s, pending notification of his relatives, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.

The driver and a passenger in the first vehicle were taken to a hospital in stable condition, and the driver of the third vehicle was treated by paramedics at the scene, authorities said.

