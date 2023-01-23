LASD seeks public’s help locating man missing since September

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in September.
Alfonso Vargas, 34, was last contacted on Sept. 27 around 2:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of Beach Street in South Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced.
Vargas was described as a 5-feet-7 inch tall Hispanic man weighing 165 pounds. He has black hair, black eyes and wears a beard. Vargas has a “V” tattoo on his right hand and a tattoo that reads “NHJA” on his left arm.
He is known to frequent the area near the 91 Freeway and the Long Beach (710) Freeway underpasses in Compton.
Anyone with information regarding Vargas’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.