Netflix leads GLAAD Awards nominations with 21 nods

Salina EsTitties, left, and Sasha Colby from "RuPaul's Drag Race" announce the nominees for the 34th annual GLAAD Awards. | Photo courtesy of the GLAAD Media Awards/YouTube

Netflix programs led the list of nominations announced Wednesday for the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards, honoring fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” announced the nominations in a YouTube video presentation on behalf of GLAAD, the largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer media advocacy organization.

As part of the announcement, Colby commented on recent attacks on drag performers across the country, saying, “Performers like us are being threatened with anti-LGBTQ bills, nasty protests, and even violence. You know what’s scary? People with guns, not queens with books.”

Netflix shows and films were nominated for 21 GLAAD Awards including in Outstanding Film — Streaming or TV, Limited Release, Documentary, Comedy Series and Drama Series. ABC earned 12 nominations and HBO Max received 10 nominations. Streaming services received 70 nominations overall, while cable shows received 54 and broadcast networks received 30.

“With violence, harmful legislation, false rhetoric and other attacks on the LGBTQ community continuing to escalate, it’s more crucial than ever that our community remains visible and included in the stories that the world sees in film, television, music, journalism, and other forms of media,” GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “This year we have more nominees than ever before to represent immensely impactful projects that entertain, educate, and grow acceptance of LGBTQ people.

“From new stories that debunk lies about transgender youth to kids and family programming which allows all families to be represented, this year’s nominated media images are beloved by audiences and are creating real change.”

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies, which fund GLAAD’s work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance, will be held at the Beverly Hilton on March 30 and in New York City at the Hilton Midtown on May 13.

A complete list of nominees is available on the GLAAD Awards website.