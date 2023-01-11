Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association’s charity car show to return

This prize Corvette is part of the Palm Springs Cruisin' Association's fundraising event for cancer treatment. | Photo courtesy of the Palm Springs Crusin' Association

The Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association’s annual Dr. George Charity Car Show benefiting the Desert Cancer Foundation will return — after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic — next month, officials said Wednesday.

The all-volunteer fundraising event will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 78-200 Miles Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11, according to the DCF. Proceeds of the event will go toward local residents undergoing cancer care.

“We are truly grateful for an all-volunteer team, who works diligently to organize an event of this magnitude,” DCF Executive Director Eevet Edens in a statement. “The impact is significant and directly supports individuals in accessing timely care and treatment.”

Foundation officials said the show will feature cars from Hollywood films and about 1,100 exotic and sports cars from participants who will travel from neighboring states. Awards and trophies will be given out throughout the day.

Young aspiring drivers can also don racing attire and participate in a pedal car race. The pedal cars will be auctioned after the race and funds will go toward the DCF and the local YMCA.

Spectators can pay a $10 entry fee at the door to participate in silent auctions and raffles, listen to live music, eat or drink from a selection of trucks, and view the more than 1,000 cars in the venue, according to foundation officials. No preregistration is required.

In advance of the event, PSCA organized a giveaway of a 2023 Z51 Corvette Stingray Convertible, foundation officials said. People can enter for a chance to win at c8contest.org before the charity car show on Feb. 11, Winners will be drawn the following week on Feb. 18.

Sponsors of the car show include the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino, Morongo Basin Casino Resort and Spa, Honda and Toyota of the Desert, Coachella Valley Ford Dealers-Palm Springs Motors and Fiesta Ford, Ferrari of Rancho Mirage, Indian Springs Country Club and Big Rock Pub.