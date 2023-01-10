fbpx Again no Mega Millions jackpot winners; prize grows to $1.35 billion
Again no Mega Millions jackpot winners; prize grows to $1.35 billion

Again no Mega Millions jackpot winners; prize grows to $1.35 billion

Jan 10, 2023
When the jackpot hits $1 billion or more, promotional signs at stores run out of space. | Photo by Drew Voros/HeySoCal.com
by
share with

No tickets matching all six numbers were sold in Tuesday evening’s $1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing, pushing the jackpot for Friday’s drawing to an estimated $1.35 billion — the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and the Mega number was 9.

One ticket matching five numbers but missing the Mega number was sold in Hacienda Heights, at Park’s Liquor at 907 Seventh Ave. It is worth over $3.9 million.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Nationwide, 13 tickets were sold matching five numbers, including the one in Hacienda Heights. An additional three tickets were sold matching five numbers plus the megaplier. Those tickets were worth $3 million and were sold in Connecticut, Florida and New York, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

It was the 25th drawing since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. It’s also the fourth time in a little more than four years that the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion.

“It’s especially nice to see the jackpot grow throughout the holidays and into the new year,” said Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium.

“We are thankful for the support of our customers and retailers, which allows each of our 47 member lotteries to generate funds for good causes within their jurisdiction. As the jackpot grows, we encourage our players to keep within their entertainment budget and enjoy this jackpot run right along with us,” McDonald added.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

