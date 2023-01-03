fbpx Mega Millions jackpot expected to reach $785M for Tuesday
Mega Millions jackpot expected to reach $785M for Tuesday

Mega Millions jackpot expected to reach $785M for Tuesday

News Jan 03, 2023
Mega Millions ticket. | Photo by Fabiola Diaz/Hey SoCal
The jackpot for Tuesday evening’s Mega Millions lottery is expected to be $785 million after no tickets were sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Ohio in the previous drawing on Friday, and is worth $1 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The numbers drawn Friday were 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and the Mega number was 7. The estimated jackpot was $685 million.

The drawing was the 22nd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

