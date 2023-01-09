fbpx 2 cars fall into Chatsworth sinkhole trapping motorists
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Fernando Valley / 2 cars fall into Chatsworth sinkhole trapping motorists

2 cars fall into Chatsworth sinkhole trapping motorists

San Fernando Valley Jan 09, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Coolcaesar/WikiMedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
by and
share with

Two cars fell into a sinkhole Monday evening in Chatsworth, trapping two people, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other in the hole, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Because the roadway was completely compromised, authorities said it could not support emergency vehicles, so firefighters were sliding ladders down to help the two trapped motorists.

Both drivers were safely extracted from the sinkhole and were transported to a hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, the LAFD reported.

The roadway was deemed unpassable to traffic and was closed.

More from San Fernando Valley

firearms
Crime Jan 05, 2023
share with
Police arrest 2 after barricade in Studio City, find weapons cache by
Art Jan 04, 2023
share with
Fun things to do this week: Jan. 6-12 by
News Jan 03, 2023
share with
Coroner lists death of woman hit by bus in La Crescenta as suicide by
Los Angeles Jan 03, 2023
share with
Los Angeles Housing Authority system disrupted by cyberattack by
Los Angeles Jan 03, 2023
share with
Biden to re-nominate Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India by
Los Angeles Dec 31, 2022
share with
Memorial flowers in Hollywood to honor news pioneer Walters by
More
Skip to content