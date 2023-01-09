2 cars fall into Chatsworth sinkhole trapping motorists
Two cars fell into a sinkhole Monday evening in Chatsworth, trapping two people, authorities said.
The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other in the hole, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Because the roadway was completely compromised, authorities said it could not support emergency vehicles, so firefighters were sliding ladders down to help the two trapped motorists.
Both drivers were safely extracted from the sinkhole and were transported to a hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, the LAFD reported.
The roadway was deemed unpassable to traffic and was closed.