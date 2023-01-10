Tesla crashes into Pasadena swimming pool; 3 people rescued
A car crashed and ended up in a swimming pool of a residence in Pasadena Tuesday, but no one was hurt.
Paramedics and police were sent to the 700 block of West California Boulevard about 9 a.m., said Lisa Derderian of the city of Pasadena.
“A Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, drove through a wall and into a pool,” Derderian said in a statement.
Derderian told City News Service that two staff members at a preschool next door to the residence rescued the car’s occupants — two adults and a 4-year-old child.
“The good Samaritans jumped in and saved them before it submerged — more than likely saved them from injury or worse,” Derderian said.
The circumstances of the crash remained under investigation.