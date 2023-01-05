fbpx Ex-Controller Galperin joins LA Councilman Blumenfield's office
Politics Jan 05, 2023
Ron Galperin. | Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Office of the Controller
Former City Controller Ron Galperin is joining Los Angeles Councilman Bob Blumenfield’s office as a special adviser, Blumenfield announced Thursday.

Blumenfield was reelected to his third and final term last year and was appointed chair of the council’s powerful Budget and Finance committee. Galperin, who served as controller from 2013 to 2022, will advise Blumenfield in his role on the committee.

“At this time of transition at City Hall, we must continue to guide our city through unprecedented challenges and Ron will be using his experience as controller to help make the West Valley and all our city even better,” Blumenfield said. “There are few people who blend passion, institutional prowess and a strong record of transparency and accountability better than Ron and it’s wonderful to welcome him to Team Blumenfield.”

Galperin and Blumenfield have worked together on several projects, including audits on sidewalk and tree maintenance and utility companies, according to Blumenfield’s office. Galperin will remain around City Hall after ending a near decade-long tenure as controller.

Blumenfield was elevated to the chair position of the Budget and Finance Committee after Council President Paul Krekorian ceded his position on the committee.

