LeBron James questionable for Lakers’ game against Heat

Sports Jan 04, 2023
LeBron James. | Photo courtesy of Erik Drost/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is questionable for Wednesday evening’s game against the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena due to left ankle soreness, the team announced.

James missed the Lakers’ games Dec. 7 and Dec. 19 for the same reason. He missed five games from Nov. 11-22 with a left groin strain and the Nov. 7 game due to left foot soreness. He has played in 29 of the team’s 37 games this season, including each of the last seven.

James scored 43 points in Monday’s 121-115 victory at Charlotte, the second consecutive game he topped 40 points. He scored a season-high 47 on Friday, his 38th birthday, in a 130-121 victory at Atlanta.

James needs 485 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA’s career scoring leader. James has scored 37,903 points in 1,395 games over 20 seasons. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points in 1,560 games over 20 seasons.

James is eighth in the league in scoring, averaging 29 points per game.

