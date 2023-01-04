Fun things to do this week: Jan. 6-12

(Left to right) Liam Tamne as Healthcliffe, Leah Brotherhead as Catherine and Jordan Laviniere as the Leader of the Yorkshire Moors in Wise Children’s "Wuthering Heights." | Photo by Muriel Steinke, courtesy of Berkeley Repertory Theatre

If you need help sticking to your resolutions already (we’re not judging), there are several events around Southern California to motivate you. Stop by the Yoga Expo to learn some new moves if you resolved to be more active. Drop by a vision board workshop to help you focus on those goals and network with likeminded individuals. Or catch an imaginative adaptation of an old classic from Emily Brontë if you resolved to expand your cultural horizons.

Jan. 6

Dia De Los Reyes (Three Kings Day)

Olvera Street | 845 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Jan. 6 | olveraevents.com

Olvera Street celebrates the Epiphany with a procession led by Ballet Coco followed by the handing out of Rosca de Reyes (traditional sweet bread), champurrado and prizes. Though the tradition has Christian and Catholic roots, everyone is invited to partake.

Live Rock En Español

The Mixx | 443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Jan. 6 | eventbrite.com

If you’re not done celebrating the new year, MODULO will be playing top rock hits in Spanish and DJ Ané Uno el Automatico will keep the party going with rock pop hits.

Jan. 7

The Yoga Expo Conference Los Angeles

Pasadena Convention Center | 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Jan. 7 | theyogaexpo.co/losangeles

Whether you’ve made a resolution to exercise or be more mindful this year, yoga can help. The Yoga Expo will feature live classes all day, lectures, panels, free gifts, live music, organic foods, and will cover topics such as breathwork, meditation, chakras, and business.

Photo by Anupam Mahapatra on Unsplash

The Visual Rhythms Of Dede Allen

Academy Museum | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Jan. 7-29 | academymuseum.org

Best known for the editing in “Bonnie and Clyde,” Oscar-nominated film editor Dorothea Allen’s centennial is being celebrated by the Academy Museum with a film series spanning decades, from “The Hustler” to “The Breakfast Club” and “Wonder Boys.”

Judy Garland Christmas Special Starring Peter Mac As Judy Garland

Woman’s Club of Hollywood | 1749 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046 | Jan. 7 | eventbrite.com

Peter Mac steps into Judy Garland’s heels to pay tribute to her 1963 Christmas special. Mac was awarded a Golden Halo Award by Garland’s co-stars Mickey Rooney and Margaret O’Brien for his portrayal of Garland.

Jan. 8

‘From Bach To Bartok’

Sierra Madre Playhouse | 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | Jan. 8 | missionplayhouse.org

The Olympia Philharmonic Society presents the Olympia Youth Orchestra in this free community concert featuring works from Bach, Bartok, Dohnanyi, Mendelssohn, Mozart and Vivaldi. ASTA-LA string competition grand prize winner, violinist Ethan Yang, will be among the talented young musicians.

Smorgasburg Grand Reopening

ROW DTLA | 777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA, 90021 | Jan. 8 | la.smorgasburg.com

Smorgasburg is back to it’s routine with almost a dozen new food vendors.

Jan. 9

The Funny Or Die Lab

Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth | 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | Jan. 9 | eventbrite.com

During this variety show, up-and-coming comedic talent will test new material and come up with new ideas. If you can’t make it in person, there is a livestream option.

Jan. 10

Los Ramos Santos: The Holy Bouquet & Friends Show

Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre | 5919 Franklin Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Jan. 10 | eventbrite.com

Carlos Santos (seen on Netflix’s “Gentefied” and Hulu’s “The Valet”) and Francisco Ramos (also seen on “Gentefied” and on Showtime’s “Shameless”) will host a night of talented stand up comedians.

Big Dreams & Bold Blends Wine Tasting & Vision Boarding Workshop

Garner Exchange | 1190 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Jan. 10 | eventbrite.com

You’ve made your resolutions but now what? Set your priorities and dreams on a vision board to keep your focus all year long. Wine ambassador Carolyn Sims will join the folk from Festively for a wine tasting event along with networking opportunities and motivation.

Jan. 11

Wise Children’s ‘Wuthering Heights’

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts | 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 | Jan. 11-22 | thewallis.org

Based on Emily Brontë’s novel, this adaptation from Emma Rice is shot through with music, dance, passion, hope and revenge.

Leah Brotherhead as Catherine, Liam Tamne as Heathcliff, Jordan Laviniere as the Leader of the Yorkshire Moors in Wise Children’s “Wuthering Heights.” | Photo by Kevin Berne, courtesy of Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Celebrating The 40th Anniversary Of ‘Hey Mickey’ With Toni Basil

Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Jan. 11 | universe.com

The smash hit from the ‘80s that had us all in a chokehold is turning 40 and now Grammy-nominated Toni Basil is opening up about her career that includes roles in “Easy Rider,” collaborations with Davy Jones, contributions to street dance in America, choreography and the creation of the bend and snap in “Legally Blonde.”

Lola Boutée Presents TRiPTease Burlesque

TRIP Santa Monica | 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405 l Jan. 11 l eventbrite.com

Lower your inhibitions and see what’s hot at LA’s longest running weekly burlesque and variety show. Every Wednesday features a fresh new lineup of talent hosted by the original dame herself, Lola Boutée.

Jan. 12

National Geographic Live: ‘From Shallows to Seafloor’

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage | 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | Jan. 12 | broadstage.org

Marine biologist Diva Amon will images from her explorations of the ocean. | Photo by Solvin Zankl

Marine biologist Diva Amon’s research on unusual deep-sea habitats and species has taken her to extraordinary depths in some of the remotest parts of the planet. Dive in with her to get to know the fascinating creatures in each unique layer of Earth’s massive underwater habitat—from the familiar sea creatures near the surface to their otherworldly, alien-like cousins that wander the ocean floor. She’ll share stories from her work in the Caribbean, the Pacific, and beyond, along with images that shine a light on this vast—and vital—reservoir of biodiversity.

Lovett Or Leave It

Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth | 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | Jan. 12 | eventbrite.com

Podcast host (“Pod Save America” and “Lovett or Leave It”) and former presidential speechwriter Jon Lovett returns to discuss the day’s headlines with friends and a dash of comedy.

Ongoing

Holiday Light Festival

Griffith Park & Southern Railroad | 4400 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Jan. 8 | griffithparktrainrides.com

Hop on the train to travel around a festively decorated Griffith Park. In addition to the festive scenes and thousands of lights, there will be a gift kiosk and three open-air photo booths.

Lightscape

LA County Arboretum and Botanic Garden | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | Through Jan. 8 | arboretum.org

The popular light display is back with 15 displays (including the very instagramable Winter Cathedral) and the U.S. premiere of three installations: Will-o’-the-wisp, Whole Hole and the biggest Laser Garden. There are value packs available Monday through Thursday through Jan. 8, 2023. The value pack for four includes tickets for two adults and two children plus preferred parking for a total of $100 (save $38), and the value pack for two includes tickets for two adults and preferred parking for $75 (save $23).

Laser display at Lightscape. | Photo courtesy of Sony Music

‘(Re)Inventing The Americas: Repeat. Erase, Construct’

The Getty | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Jan. 8 | getty.edu

Challenging European interpretations and often racist versions of history, “(Re)Inventing the Americas: Repeat. Erase, Construct” analyzes the creation of the mythologies that arose during the conquest and exploration of the Americas and reveals the influence that those myths and visions have had on defining the two continents. The exhibition will feature a collaboration with Denilson Baniwa, a contemporary artist from the Brazilian Amazon region who will generate different artistic interventions throughout the show.

Christmas Nights

123 Farm | 10600 Highland Springs Ave., Cherry Valley, CA 92223 | Through Jan. 8 | 123farm.com

The festival includes festive foods and drinks (including a lavender-infused hot cocoa), horse-drawn carriage tours, a life-size gingerbread house, s’mores pits, a Christmas village, Santa and a display of over one million lights.

Lavender Nights olive grove. | Photo courtesy of 123 Farm

Holidays At The Disneyland Resort

Disneyland and California Adventure | Through Jan. 8 | disneyland.disney.go.com

The happiest place on earth is ready for the holidays with new tasty treats and drinks, performances highlighting different cultural celebrations for the holidays, World of Color – Season of Light at DCA, holiday decorations all throughout the park including at select attractions, a Christmas parade and fireworks show, and don’t forget snow.

Knott’s Merry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm | 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620 | Through Jan. 8 | knotts.com

Knott’s Merry Farm has transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday decorations, lights and snowflakes. Guests can enjoy Home for the Holidays, a musical show featuring holiday songs, an ice show starring Snoopy and the Peanuts, seasonal foods, the Christmas Crafts Village, a nightly tree lighting ceremony, and more.

Enchanted Forest Of Light

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Jan. 8 | descansogardens.org

Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences. Popular returning favorites include an entire town of magical “stained glass” creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin; sparkling geometric installations from HYBYCOZO on the Main Lawn; Flower Power on the Promenade; and exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest.

Hybycozo installation for Enchanted Forest of Light on the Main Lawn of Descanso Gardens. | Photo by © Jake Fabricius

LA Kings Holiday Ice

L.A. Live | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Jan. 8 | lakingsholidayice.com

Ice skate in front of Crypto.com Arena this holiday season.

‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through Jan. 8 | scfta.org

This is Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s literary masterpiece “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Calpurnia and Atticus in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” | Photo by Julieta Cervantes

‘Music Inspired Art Exhibition’

Malibu City Gallery | 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265 | Through Jan. 13 | malibuartscommission.org

Presented by the Malibu Art Commission, “Music Inspired Art Exhibition” features photography, fine art, and three-dimensional work inspired by music.

Queen Mary Tours

Queen Mary | 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Through Jan. 15 | longbeach.gov

Open for the first time since March 2020, the RMS Queen Mary is welcoming back visitors with a one-hour, guided tour with a historical docent that includes the ship’s Promenade Deck and scenic views of the Downtown shoreline, a walk through the Promenade Shops, Observation Bar, Queen Salon and Royal Salon, among other areas. On the tour visitors will learn about the ship’s history – including its haunted history – and will also watch a short video inside Heritage Hall featuring the critical repair work conducted to the ship throughout 2022.

‘Anatomy Of Gray’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Jan. 21 | openfist.org

Set at the end of the 19th century in the small town of Gray, Indiana, “The Wizard of Oz” meets “Our Town” in “Anatomy of Gray,” a funny and touching “children’s story for adults.” Following the death of her father, 15-year-old June prays for a “healer” so no one in town will ever have to suffer again. When a man literally blows into town in a hot air balloon, she thinks her prayer has been answered. At first, the new doctor cures anything and everything; but soon his presence leads to a clash between faith and science.

LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow

LA Zoo | 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Jan. 22 | lazoo.org

The LA Zoo turns into a nighttime wonderland with lantern sculptures of animals throughout the zoo.

The Empire Strips Back – the Unauthorized Star Wars™ Burlesque Parody

Montalbán Theatre | 1615 Vine St., Hollywood CA 90028 | Through Jan. 28 | empirestripsback.com

Combining striptease, song and dance, troupe routines and plenty of humor, audiences are transported into the world of burlesque to witness a menacing troop of seriously sexy Stormtroopers, a dangerously seductive Boba Fett, tantalizing Twi’leks, a delightfully lukewarm Taun Taun, a lady-like Skywalker, and of course, scantily clad and daring Droids. Even Darth Vader will explore her feminine side with a fantastical twist. The show, originally scheduled to close on Jan. 1, has been extended through Jan. 28 before heading to San Diego.

The Cast of The Empire Strips Back at The Montalbán Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo by Craig Ridgwell

‘Mean Girls’

Pantages Theatre | 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Jan. 29 | broadwayinhollywood.com

Get in loser, we’re going to the theater! Based on the uber popular movie about teen girls from comedian and writer Tina Fey, “Mean Girls” is the musical adaptation of Cady Heron’s journey from the savanna to the slightly wilder and more ruthless world of teenage popularity.

‘Our Art LA’ Exhibition

Angel City Brewery | 216 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Jan. 29 | artsharela.org

“Our Art LA” showcases works from 12 Los Angeles-based Black and brown artists exploring systemic racism in society but specifically in the art business.

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Pantages Theatre | 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90028 | Through Jan. 31 | broadwayinhollywood.com

With lyrics and music from Tim Rice and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Jesus Christ Superstar” follows the last weeks in the life of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas.

‘PRESSURE: James Cameron Into The Abyss’

National History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Feb. 20 | nhm.org

Go on a journey to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean through a multimedia experience of “Titanic” and “Avatar” director James Cameron’s dive. The 12-ton, 24-foot-tall submersible explorer that Cameron piloted on his 2012 record-breaking, solo dive to the Mariana Trench will be on display. The display provides insights into the logistics—and challenges—that go into planning an expedition seven miles below the surface where water pressure is about 1,000 times standard atmospheric pressure at sea level, and temperatures are just a few degrees above freezing.

Photo from James Cameron’s dive to the Mariana Trench which is highlighted in “PRESSURE: James Cameron into the Abyss.” | Photo by Mark Thiessen/National Geographic

‘Open Flowers Bear Fruit’

USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through March 12 | pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

“Open Flowers Bear Fruit” features 10 photographs from Stephanie Shih’s ongoing series Asian American Still Life. Through her references to 17th-century Dutch still life paintings, Shih’s photographs challenge viewers to consider the complexity of the Asian American experience as it has manifested in the foods we eat and the things that remind us of home.

‘Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts’

The Huntington MaryLou and George Boone Gallery | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 27 | huntington.org

Organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Wallace Collection in London in association with The Huntington, the exhibition explores the early inspirations behind Disney Studios’ creations, examining Walt Disney’s fascination with European art and the use of French motifs in Disney films and theme parks.

‘Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898–1971’

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through April 9 | regenerationblackcinema.org

Stars and Icons, “Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971,” Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. | Photo by Joshua White, JW Pictures/ ©Academy Museum Foundation

The exhibition explores the achievements and challenges of Black filmmakers in the US in both independent production and the studio system—in front of the camera and behind it—from cinema’s infancy in the 1890s to the early 1970s. The Regeneration Summit, Feb. 3–5, 2023, will be a two-day celebration of Black cinema featuring artists, scholars, and filmmakers participating in conversations, workshops, and activations throughout the museum.