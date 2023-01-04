fbpx 21-year-old man with medical condition goes missing in Temecula
21-year-old man with medical condition goes missing in Temecula

21-year-old man with medical condition goes missing in Temecula

Jan 04, 2023
Zachary Charles Goodnight. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department/Twitter
A 21-year-old man who authorities say has an undisclosed medical condition was reported missing Wednesday in Temecula.

Zachary Charles Goodnight was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of Cleveland Street, said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Goodnight is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 144 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen without a shirt and was wearing brown pants.

Anyone who has seen Goodnight or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s dispatch at 800-950-2444.

