LASD seeks missing 75-year-old woman suffering from dementia
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / LASD seeks missing 75-year-old woman suffering from dementia

LASD seeks missing 75-year-old woman suffering from dementia

Jan 04, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by


Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday in locating a missing woman from East Los Angeles.

Florencia Rojas, 75, was last seen on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the 120 block of North Herbert Avenue in East Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Rojas was described as being 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has blond/gray hair and brown eyes and was said to be diagnosed with dementia, according to the LASD.

Rojas was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information on Rojas’ whereabouts or location was encouraged to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to  800-222-8477.


