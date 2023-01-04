Missing: Authorities searching for man last seen in Canyon Country

Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help in locating a missing 29-year-old man last seen in the Canyon Country area of Santa Clarita.
Patrick James Yates was last seen Dec. 31 around 11 a.m. in the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Yates is described as white, 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds with brown, curly, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and tan pants. Authorities believe he might be driving a 2016 black BMW 328i with the Pennsylvania license plate LNB3273.
Anyone with information on Yates’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.