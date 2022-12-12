fbpx Man stabbed at Burbank apartment building
Home / Neighborhood / San Fernando Valley / Man stabbed at Burbank apartment building

Man stabbed at Burbank apartment building

San Fernando Valley Dec 12, 2022
| Photo courtesy of Santeri Viinamäki/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
A man was stabbed multiple times at a Burbank apartment complex early Monday and hospitalized in serious condition, and while police found a woman carrying a blood-soaked knife a few blocks away, no arrests were immediately made.

Burbank police said officers received a call around 1:40 a.m. Monday from a Shell gas station clerk who reported two women were banging on the business’ doors while armed with a knife. Officers who responded to the gas station at 1638 N. San Fernando Blvd. found and detained the women, one of whom was holding a “blood-soaked kitchen knife,” police said.

At about the same time, Burbank police received additional calls of an altercation that had taken place at an apartment complex a couple of blocks away in the 300 block of Andover Drive, involving two females armed with a knife.

Officers who went to that location were flagged down by residents and directed to a second-story unit, where officers saw a large puddle of blood on the doormat, police said. Officers contacted two occupants in the apartment, one of them a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The stabbed man was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but he is expected to survive, police said.

According to police, investigators believe “this was not a random act” and that all the people involved knew each other. No arrests were immediately made, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Burbank PD Investigations Division at 818-238-3210.

