County authorities identify man shot, killed while driving in Azusa

County authorities identify man shot, killed while driving in Azusa

Crime Dec 09, 2022
gun, gunman, shooting, handgun, pistol, criminal
| Photo courtesy of Jernej Furman/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
by
An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday.

Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The victim was identified as Benjamin Caranchini, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

When officers arrived, they found Caranchini suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

After he was shot, Caranchini crashed his dark-colored Hyundai into a parked pickup in a residential neighborhood.

KTLA reported that Caranchini was live-streaming video on social media when the shooting occurred. According to the station, a gunshot can be heard on the video before the driver — who was wearing a red beanie and a black face mask — lost control of the car.

Anyone with information about the Azusa shooting that killed an 18-year-old driver or the subsequent crash was encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.

