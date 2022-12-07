fbpx Ex-Torrance police officer gets probation in child pornography case
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Ex-Torrance police officer gets probation in child pornography case

Ex-Torrance police officer gets probation in child pornography case

Crime Dec 07, 2022
Torrance police officer Evan Robert Dahl, 23, was arrested by the LAPD for allegedly possessing child pornography. | Photo Courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Deparmtent
by
share with

A former Torrance police officer was sentenced to a year on probation Wednesday for a misdemeanor charge of possessing child pornography and was ordered to attend 52 weeks of sex offender counseling.

Evan Robert Dahl, 24, was arrested at the Torrance police station May 6 by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division and released later that day on his own recognizance.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force learned in March that unlawful material was uploaded to a social media platform from an unknown address in Torrance, according to the LAPD.

Investigators then served search warrants at several locations throughout the city, including Dahl’s residence, where evidence was seized, according to the LAPD.

Dahl was originally charged with one felony count each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. On Wednesday, he pleaded to a misdemeanor charge of possession of child pornography in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

As part of the plea deal, Dahl must register as a sex offender. He was not ordered to serve any jail time.

More from Crime

Crime Dec 07, 2022
share with
Parks dept. says Griffith Park pony rides late in reporting four pony deaths by
Crime Dec 07, 2022
share with
Indicted LA City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas to have salary reinstated by
Crime Dec 07, 2022
share with
Highway officials crack down on `Ticket Fix-It’ scheme by
Community Dec 07, 2022
share with
Report: Hate crimes rise to highest level in 19 years in LA County by
Crime Dec 06, 2022
share with
Boy shot to death in Azusa area by
Crime Dec 06, 2022
share with
2nd suspect arrested in connection with fatal Long Beach shooting by
More
Skip to content