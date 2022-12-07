Authorities seek public’s help locating senior last seen in Lancaster

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a missing 70-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia last seen in Lancaster.
Scott Christofferson was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday in the 44500 block of 15th Street West, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Christofferson was described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has grey hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black pants, authorities said.
Anyone with information regarding Christofferson is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.