Authorities seek public's help locating senior last seen in Lancaster
Authorities seek public's help locating senior last seen in Lancaster

Authorities seek public’s help locating senior last seen in Lancaster

Missing Dec 07, 2022
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a missing 70-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia last seen in Lancaster.

Scott Christofferson was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday in the 44500 block of 15th Street West, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Christofferson was described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has grey hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black pants, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding Christofferson is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.

