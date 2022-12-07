Teen stabbed near Van Nuys High School; 2 suspects arrested
Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the stabbing of a teenager Wednesday near Van Nuys High School.
The victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podany told City News Service.
Police told reporters at the scene the teen was stabbed in the upper body.
Neither the victim nor the suspects were students at Van Nuys High School, Podany said.
The stabbing was reported around 4:20 p.m. near Cedros Avenue and Kittridge Street. A group of people was seen running from the scene, according to Podany.
There was no immediate word on what led to the stabbing.