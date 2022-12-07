FBI offers reward to find suspect in 2006 fatal shooting at LA bar

The FBI announced a $5,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to the arrest of a felon suspected in a fatal shooting at a Los Angeles bar in 2006.
Carlos Vasquez Serrano is suspected of fatally shooting a man in a bar in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2006, then breaking into its office, stealing its video recording equipment, kidnapping a woman and fleeing to Mexico with her, according to the FBI.
Serrano was charged with murder, kidnapping, assault with a firearm and second-degree commercial burglary. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 10, 2012, the FBI reported.
Serrano, who also goes by the nickname “Cuate”, was described as being 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing around 218 to 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and previously lived in Bellflower.
The FBI believes Serrano may be living in Mexico.
Anyone with information regarding shooting suspect Serrano is urged to call the FBI.