2nd suspect arrested in connection with fatal Long Beach shooting
2nd suspect arrested in connection with fatal Long Beach shooting

Long Beach Dec 06, 2022
| Photo courtesy of Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash
Police announced Tuesday the arrest of a second suspect in connection with a Long Beach fatal shooting in April.

Brandon Tyler Shackelford, 30, of Riverside, was arrested Monday in Riverside, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The arrest came as detectives served warrants in Riverside and Beaumont, police said, noting that a firearm and other unspecified evidence were recovered.

He was booked on suspicion of murder stemming from the April 22 killing of Jimmy Ray Hawkins Jr., 47. Police said Hawkins and an unidentified woman were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3300 block of Andy Street when two suspects approached them in a light-colored sedan and opened fire, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and arriving paramedics pronounced Hawkins, a Bellflower resident, dead at the scene. Paramedics also rushed the woman inside the vehicle to a hospital in critical condition, but she was treated and survived.

The light-colored sedan and the suspects inside that vehicle fled the location prior to police arrival.

In July, police arrested Santiago Rivera, 19, of Signal Hill, in connection with an unrelated murder and “discovered incriminating evidence” that linked him to the April 22 shooting.

Long Beach police homicide detectives were investigating the shooting as being possibly gang-related.

Shackelford was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

