fbpx Missing: 66-year-old schizophrenic man last seen in Westmont
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Missing: 66-year-old schizophrenic man last seen in Westmont

Missing: 66-year-old schizophrenic man last seen in Westmont

Missing Dec 05, 2022
missing, Westmont
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 66-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia who went missing from the unincorporated Westmont area of south Los Angeles County.

Elzie Lewise Butler, also known as L.C., was last seen between 5 and 6 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West 92nd Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Butler is described as Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes, a moustache and beard and a birthmark on his ribcage.

Anyone with information on Butler’s whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Missing

silver alert, missing
LA County Dec 03, 2022
share with
Silver Alert: Missing 66-year-old man last seen in Palmdale by
Los Angeles Dec 02, 2022
share with
Los Feliz man suffering from medical condition reported missing by
LA County Dec 02, 2022
share with
Help needed to find missing Carson man suffering from Alzheimer’s by
Missing Dec 02, 2022
share with
Man reported missing in Castaic by
LA County Dec 01, 2022
share with
Man suffering from dementia goes missing, last seen in La Mirada by
missing
LA County Nov 30, 2022
share with
Missing: 70-year-old Bellflower man suffering from schizophrenia by
More
Skip to content