fbpx Jeff Bridges to receive Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / Jeff Bridges to receive Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeff Bridges to receive Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award

The Industry Dec 05, 2022
Actor Jeff Bridges. | Photo courtesy of John Russo/Critics Choice Association
by
share with

“The Dude” will collect yet another honor next year, with the Critics Choice Association announcing Monday that Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges will receive the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of his storied career.

“From his debut with his dad on ‘Sea Hunt,’ to his iconic performance as The Dude in ‘The Big Lebowski,’ to his Oscar-winning performance in ‘Crazy Heart,’ right through his amazing work in ‘The Old Man,’ his decades-spanning career is unmatched,” CCA CEO Joe Berlin said in a statement.

Bridges will receive the honor during the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee, winning the best-actor prize in 2010 for his role as an aging country singer in “Crazy Heart.” He earned acting nominations for his roles in “The Last Picture Show,” “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” “Starman,” “The Contender,” “True Grit” and “Hell or High Water.”

His role in “Crazy Heart” also earned him Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild and Independent Spirit awards.

His other film credits include “The Fisher King,” “Jagged Edge,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “Seabiscuit” and “Iron Man.”

More from The Industry

Crime Dec 05, 2022
share with
Gunman pleads no contest in shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker by
Entertainment Dec 05, 2022
share with
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ tops box office again by
The Industry Dec 05, 2022
share with
Kirstie Alley, who starred in sitcom ‘Cheers,’ dies of cancer at 71 by
Los Angeles Dec 05, 2022
share with
Jury resumes deliberations in Harvey Weinstein rape trial by
Los Angeles Dec 02, 2022
share with
Jury handed Harvey Weinstein rape case by
Los Angeles Dec 01, 2022
share with
Judge: Arbitration of former NARAS exec’s discrimination suit by
More
Skip to content