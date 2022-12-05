Jeff Bridges to receive Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award
“The Dude” will collect yet another honor next year, with the Critics Choice Association announcing Monday that Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges will receive the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of his storied career.
“From his debut with his dad on ‘Sea Hunt,’ to his iconic performance as The Dude in ‘The Big Lebowski,’ to his Oscar-winning performance in ‘Crazy Heart,’ right through his amazing work in ‘The Old Man,’ his decades-spanning career is unmatched,” CCA CEO Joe Berlin said in a statement.
Bridges will receive the honor during the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.
Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee, winning the best-actor prize in 2010 for his role as an aging country singer in “Crazy Heart.” He earned acting nominations for his roles in “The Last Picture Show,” “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” “Starman,” “The Contender,” “True Grit” and “Hell or High Water.”
His role in “Crazy Heart” also earned him Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild and Independent Spirit awards.
His other film credits include “The Fisher King,” “Jagged Edge,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “Seabiscuit” and “Iron Man.”