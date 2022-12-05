fbpx 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' tops box office again
Home / News / The Industry / 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' tops box office again

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ tops box office again

The Industry Dec 05, 2022
| Photo courtesy of Kst daniel/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” kept its spot atop the box office for the fourth  straight week, grossing $17.59 million Friday through Sunday, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

Since it debuted on Nov. 11, “Wakanda Forever” has grossed $393.72 million.

“Violent Night,” which opened on Friday, took in $13.33 million in its first weekend in theaters. The movie pits Santa Claus against a team of mercenaries who break into a home on Christmas Eve.

“Strange World” took in an estimated $4.92, a 35% drop from last weekend, according to Comscore. Last week it brought in $11.9 million Friday through Sunday and 18.6 million Wednesday through Sunday.

“The Menu” was fourth again, bringing in an estimated $3.56 million in its third weekend. Last week, Friday through Sunday, it brought in $5.2 million.

“Devotion” was fifth, attracting an estimated $2.8 million in its second week.

Rounding out the top ten domestic releases as estimated by Comscore were “I Heard the Bells,” $1.82 million; “Black Adam,” $1.67 million; “The Fabelmans,” $1.3 million; “Bones and All,” $1.19 million; and “Ticket to Paradise,” $850,000.

