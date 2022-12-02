Be a Santa to a senior in Monrovia this holiday season
As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead encourages Monrovia residents to share the holiday spirit with seniors who may not have family and feel alone. Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Greg Sanchez, owner of the Monrovia Home Instead office. “Through ‘Be a Santa to a Senior,’ we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”
Program coordinators hope to collect gifts for 120 local older adults. This is the program’s second year in the area.
To participate, shoppers can look for “Be a Santa to a Senior” trees or displays at locations around the area. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the location with the ornament attached. Ornaments will be available through Dec. 16. The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.
The trees can be found at the following locations:
- Monrovia Chamber of Commerce – 620 S. Myrtle Ave. in Monrovia
- Santa Anita Family YMCA – 501 S. Mountain Ave. in Monrovia
“This program is so much more than gift-giving – it’s about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” said Sanchez. “There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face when they open their gift.”
For more information visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 626-599-2310.