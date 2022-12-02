Woman killed in West Covina hit-and-run crash; suspect arrested
A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in a hit-and-run crash in West Covina that left a woman dead was in custody Friday.
The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sunset and Cameron avenues, according to West Covina Police Department Sgt. Stephen McLean.
A man in one of the involved vehicles ran from the scene, McLean said. Witnesses pointed his route out to responding officers.
Officers found Luis Banuelos, 32, of Long Beach, McLean said.
An investigation revealed that Banuelos was involved in a theft from a nearby business, according to McLean.
The woman was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries, McLean said. Her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Banuelos was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and hit-and-run with injuries.