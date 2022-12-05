18 suspects ages 15-20 arrested for alleged retail theft crimes

A total of 18 suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in organized retail theft incidents at four shoe and clothing retail chain locations in a two-day period last week, police said Monday.
The thefts occurred Thursday and Friday — two in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division and one each in the Hollenbeck Division in Los Angeles’ Eastside and Paramount, the department reported.
Clothing with an estimated value of $23,000 was stolen and later recovered and returned to the retailers, police said. Eight vehicles were impounded.
The suspects arrested ranged from 15 to 20 years old and they live throughout Los Angeles and elsewhere in Los Angeles County, according to LAPD.
The same suspects were believed to be involved in 14 other incidents throughout Los Angeles and Los Angeles County, with an estimated $90,000 worth of items stolen, police said.
Anyone with information related to these or any other retail theft incidents is urged to call their local law enforcement agency. If in Los Angeles, call 877-527-3247 (LAPD-24-7). Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.