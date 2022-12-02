Help needed to find missing Carson man suffering from Alzheimer’s

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Friday to find a missing 79-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s who was last seen in Carson.
Francisco Puentes was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East 236th Street.
Puentes, who requires medication, is Hispanic and only speaks Spanish. He is 5 feet tall and weighs an estimated 140 pounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He has gray hair, green eyes and a mustache.
Puentes was last seen wearing a dark shirt, blue jeans, gray hat and black jacket, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.