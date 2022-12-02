fbpx Help needed to find missing Carson man suffering from Alzheimer's
Help needed to find missing Carson man suffering from Alzheimer's

Help needed to find missing Carson man suffering from Alzheimer’s

Missing Dec 02, 2022
Francisco Puentes. | Photo courtesy of LASD
by
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Friday to find a missing 79-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s who was last seen in Carson.

Francisco Puentes was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East 236th Street.

Puentes, who requires medication, is Hispanic and only speaks Spanish. He is 5 feet tall and weighs an estimated 140 pounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He has gray hair, green eyes and a mustache.

Puentes was last seen wearing a dark shirt, blue jeans, gray hat and black jacket, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.

