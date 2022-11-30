LA County DA sues publisher for allegedly selling subscriptions to unwitting customers

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is suing the Chatsworth-based publisher of magazines about naval and aviation history, alleging management continued to sell subscriptions to unwitting customers after the company temporarily ceased publishing in 2020.
The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against Challenge Publications Inc. alleges violation of two sections of the state Business and Professions Code, including the Unfair Competition Law. The suit seeks restitution for subscribers, civil penalties and that the District Attorney’s Office be reimbursed for the costs of its investigation.
A Challenge representative did not immediately reply to a call for comment on the lawsuit brought Tuesday.
Challenge produces Air Classics, Warbirds International, Mustangs International and Sea Classics magazines, and the company temporarily ceased printing and publishing in May 2020, according to the suit. However, Challenge continued to sell magazine subscriptions to new customers knowing that those subscriptions would not be fulfilled, the suit alleges.
Challenge did not offer new and existing subscribers refunds, substitute items or services of equal or superior quality, according to the suit.
Customers who sought refunds sent emails to Challenge that were unanswered, and a third-party vendor for the company stated that since all of Challenge had closed for the time, there was no one there to process refund requests, the suit states.
Printing and publishing resumed in January 2021, according to the suit.