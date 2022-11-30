fbpx Missing: 70-year-old Bellflower man suffering from schizophrenia
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Missing: 70-year-old Bellflower man suffering from schizophrenia

Missing: 70-year-old Bellflower man suffering from schizophrenia

Missing Nov 30, 2022
missing
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Wednesday to find a 70-year-old man who was last seen in Bellflower and suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

Dennis Christopher Lee was last seen about 7 a.m. on Sunday in the 16400 block of Woodruff Avenue in Bellflower, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Lee is white. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 169 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and is known to use a wheelchair, according to the LASD.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Missing

Crime Nov 29, 2022
share with
Mother suspected of abducting 19-month-old daughter in West Hills by
LA County Nov 29, 2022
share with
15-year-old boy reported missing, last seen near Inglewood by
LA County Nov 28, 2022
share with
Man, 83, with dementia missing in Lancaster by
Los Angeles Nov 28, 2022
share with
Teen girl reported missing from South Los Angeles area found by
missing, compton
LA County Nov 26, 2022
share with
Man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease goes missing in Compton by
missing covina
Missing Nov 22, 2022
share with
Man suffering from dementia reported missing, last seen in Covina by
More
Skip to content