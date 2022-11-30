Missing: 70-year-old Bellflower man suffering from schizophrenia

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Wednesday to find a 70-year-old man who was last seen in Bellflower and suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.
Dennis Christopher Lee was last seen about 7 a.m. on Sunday in the 16400 block of Woodruff Avenue in Bellflower, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Lee is white. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 169 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and is known to use a wheelchair, according to the LASD.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.