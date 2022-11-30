fbpx DHS warns of possible threats against LGBTQ, Jews, other groups
Home / News / Crime / DHS warns of possible threats against LGBTQ, Jews, other groups

DHS warns of possible threats against LGBTQ, Jews, other groups

Crime Nov 30, 2022
Tear gas explodes at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as supporters of President Donald Trump breached security after his reelection defeat. | Photo courtesy of Tyler Merbler/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)
by
The Department of Homeland Security issued a nationwide law enforcement bulletin Wednesday raising concerns of possible threats by domestic extremists toward the LGBTQ, Jewish and other communities, but the Los Angeles LGBT Center insisted its facility is “safe and protected.”

“In the coming months, threat actors could exploit several upcoming events to justify or commit acts of violence, including certifications related to the midterm elections, the holiday season and associated large gatherings, the marking of two years since the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and potential sociopolitical developments connected to ideological beliefs or personal hostility,” the DHS bulletin stated.

Specifically referencing the LGBTQ community, the bulletin pointed to the deadly shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs.

The bulletins are issued regularly to law enforcement to provide updates on possible threats.

Asked about the bulletin, a representative for the Los Angeles LGBT Center told City News Service the center “remains committed to providing a safe and celebratory space for our community.”

“While recent events — including the tragedy in Colorado Springs — have certainly called for heightened security, any and all of our patrons should know that they are always safe and protected when they enter our doors,” the representative said.

