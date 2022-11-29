15-year-old boy reported missing, last seen near Inglewood
A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism last seen Tuesday in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood was reported missing.
Jacarl Strong was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 107th Street, two blocks east of Van Ness Avenue and the Inglewood city limit, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Jacarl was described as Black, 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 251 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey shorts.
Jacarl was last seen getting into a grey Tesla, heading to an unknown location.
Anyone who has seen Jacarl or knows where can he be found is urged to call Detective Perez or the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station watch commander at 323-820-6700. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.