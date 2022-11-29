fbpx 15-year-old boy reported missing, last seen near Inglewood
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / 15-year-old boy reported missing, last seen near Inglewood

15-year-old boy reported missing, last seen near Inglewood

LA County Nov 29, 2022
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism last seen Tuesday in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood was reported missing.

Jacarl Strong was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 107th Street, two blocks east of Van Ness Avenue and the Inglewood city limit, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Jacarl was described as Black, 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 251 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey shorts.

Jacarl was last seen getting into a grey Tesla, heading to an unknown location.

Anyone who has seen Jacarl or knows where can he be found is urged to call Detective Perez or the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station watch commander at 323-820-6700. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.

More from LA County

Community Nov 29, 2022
share with
Working group to address increasing Fentanyl overdose deaths in LA County by
Community Nov 29, 2022
share with
Roundup: LA Council votes this week by
LA County Nov 29, 2022
share with
Protesters kept from entering LA council meeting due to capacity claims by
LA County Nov 29, 2022
share with
LA Mayor-Elect Karen Bass names Chris Thompson Chief of Staff by
Health Nov 29, 2022
share with
Over 5,400 new COVID cases reported in LA County over 3-day period; Hospitalizations over 1000 by
Crime Nov 29, 2022
share with
Widow of slain El Monte sergeant files claim against Gascón, LA County by
More
Skip to content